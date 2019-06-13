By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The resentment between Armenia and the Armenian ‘puppets’ in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is becoming more rigid.

According to recent media reports, the Armenian government promised to provide assistance to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh after the resignation of Vitaly Balasanyan, the so-called “Security Council Secretary” of the illegal regime in Karabakh.

Balasanyan is said to resign on June 11 by force of separatist regime. Some media reports urge that his sharp criticism of the Armenian PM, his team and disagreement with their policies were the direct reasons for the quit.

However, the Armenian authorities have apparently fooled their puppets in Karabakh. The government of Nikol Pashinyan has rejected a request for financial assistance from the separatist regime. Some sources even evaluate the current situation as the first case of sanctions imposed by Armenia on the occupied Karabakh.

The matter is that the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan accused a number of ‘military leaders’ of Karabakh, including Balasanyan, for conspiracy to foment a new war with Azerbaijan.

Although Pashinyan has repeatedly stated his inability to put pressure on the Karabakh separatists, it was under his pressure that the resignation took place.

When Pashinyan needs to eliminate a person who causes his personal grudge, then sanctions against the Karabakh separatists are used. That is, by dismissing Balasanyan, the Karabakh ‘authorities’ themselves proved to be Pashinyan's puppets.

Therefore, there is no need to involve the Karabakh separatists into the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. They are all critically dependent on the Armenian leadership. Thus, Baku’s position turns out to be truthful – it constantly states that negotiations need to be conducted precisely with Yerevan.

Based on this fact, the international community should increase the pressure on Yerevan. After all, if Armenia does not finance Karabakh, this separatist regime will quickly collapse.

Obviously, Pashinyan has every opportunity to put pressure on the Karabakh separatists’ leaders, sufficient for their consent to any decision, including the withdrawal of all armed groups from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as required by four UN Security Council resolutions. Armenia's refusal to take such actions only increases the risk of war, especially in the light of the latest Armenian provocations on the frontline.

---

