A meeting of the CIS Intergovernmental Coordination Council on Seed Production is being held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, Turkmen Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Magtymguly Bairamdurdyev, Belarus Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Vladimir Grakun and President of the Russian Semena Association Ivan Kuzmin made reports. The specialists spoke about selection, seed production, interstate supply of seeds of agricultural crops and planting of fruits, berries and grapes in the CIS countries.

These topics alongside issues related to botanical gardens and the creation of new sorts of garden crops using the methods of classical and molecular selection, biotechnology and bioengineering, are also being discussed.

The participants emphasized the importance of creating an information and analytical system for management of the seed production in the CIS countries.

