By Trend

Exports of Iran’s Ardabil Province increased by 124 percent last year (started on March 21, 2018), Ramin Sadeghi, head of Ardabil Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, told journalists, Trend reports referring to the organization's website.

According to Sadeghi, the products of Ardabil Province were exported mainly to Azerbaijan, Iraq, Georgia, Russia and Turkmenistan.

Sadeghi added that the main products exported from the province included potatoes, glass, iron and steel materials, rubber items and milk processing equipment.

"In the past year, the value of the provincial exports of Ardabil reached $173 million," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz