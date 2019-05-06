By Trend

Kazakhstan now exports 113 types of products to China, Trend reports referring to kazpravda.kz

"The export includes 16 types of livestock products, 16 types of crop products and 81 types of processed products. The obvious leaders among exported goods are wheat, vegetable oil, oil seeds, flour, soy and fish. Last year, Kazakhstan exported mutton and honey for the first time," reads the news report.

"The increase in export is due to 13 added types of veterinary and phytosanitary certificates that were agreed on in the last three years. The dynamics of Kazakhstan’s export continue to increase. In 2015 the volume of export to China totaled 111 million tenge, in 2016 it amounted to 134 million tenge, in 2017 it stood at 180 million tenge and in 2018 it equaled to 250 million tenge," the report says. "Total volume of Kazakh export manufacture increased by 12.9 percent in January-February of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018 and amounts to $610.2 million."

Kazakhstan mainly exports products of agribusiness to Uzbekistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, Tajikistan and China.

