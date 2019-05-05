By Trend

Fourth round of political consultations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan was held in Tehran in a meeting attended by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and his Kyrgyz counterpart Nuran Niyazaliyev, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting focused on wide range of issues and mutual cooperation and the two sides agreed on schedule of visits by the two countries’ high-ranking officials.

The two officials also stressed the need for implementing agreements signed earlier and called for making use of all capacities and regional mechanisms for increasing trade between the two countries.

Iranian and Kyrgyz deputy foreign ministers also urged boosting cooperation in the field of transportation, easing issuance of visa and establishing direct flights between Tehran and Bishkek.

