4 May 2019 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
139
By Trend
South Korea on Saturday urged North Korea to “stop action that intensifies military tension on the Korean peninsula,” saying it is “very concerned about” the North’s firing of short-range projectiles, reports Trend citing to Reuters.
The government also said Pyongyang’s latest action goes against an inter-Korean military agreement.
“We expect North Korea to actively join efforts toward the fast resumption of denuclearization talks,” a presidential spokeswoman said in a statement.
