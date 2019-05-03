By Trend

The composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian commission on economic cooperation has been approved on behalf of the Turkmen side, Trend reports referring to a decree of the President of Turkmenistan published recently.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting of the commission was scheduled to be held on May 7 in Ashgabat.

About 190 companies with the Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. ARETI International Group (formerly Itera Group) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of the signed production sharing agreement (PSA) since 2009.

At the same time, the Russian Gazprom PJSC, a traditional trading partner, completely stopped to buy Turkmen gas in 2016. At this stage, the negotiations on the conditions for the resumption of the gas deal are underway.

