President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Head of the International Cycling Union (UCI, Union Cycliste Internationale) David Lappartient, Trend reports via the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

During the meeting, issues of preparation for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Turkmenistan in 2021 were discussed. In this regard, the UCI president expressed confidence that Turkmenistan will hold these prestigious high-level competitions, the report said.

The possibilities of holding the UCI Road World Championship in 2026 were also considered. Lappartient noted that Turkmenistan has all the necessary conditions and infrastructure to organize such competitions. An Ashgabat Olympic Complex, which has an indoor cycle track, is an example of this, he said.

In accordance with the decision by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS), the World Sambo Championship in 2020 will be held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

In November 2018, the World Weightlifting Championships, and in September 2017, the 5th Asian Indoor Games and Martial Arts Games were held in Ashgabat. A large-scale project of the olympic village in Ashgabat was implemented by the Turkish company Polimeks Insaat Taahhüt ve Sanayi Ticaret A.S.

