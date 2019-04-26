By Trend

As many as 41 companies with capital from Central Asian countries, namely Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, were registered in Turkey in January-March 2019, which is by 12 companies more than in January-March 2018, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) told Trend on April 25.

In the first quarter of this year, the total capital of these companies reached 5.1 million liras compared to 3.4 million liras in the same period of the last year.

According to TOBB, in January-March 2019, 17 companies with Turkmen capital were registered in Turkey. "The total capital of the companies amounted to 3.3 million liras," a source from TOBB said. During this period, seven companies with Kazakh capital totaling to 1 million liras were registered in Turkey.

It is reported, that in January-March 2019, 12 companies with Uzbek capital with the total capital amounted to 695,000 liras and five companies with Kyrgyz capital totaling to 156,000 Turkish liras were registered in Turkey.

(5.8703 TRY = 1 USD on April 25)

