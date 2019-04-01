By Trend

Showman Vladimir Zelensky is leading in the first round of the presidential elections in Ukraine with a result of 29.66% of the vote, Trend reports citing RIA Novosti.

The current president, Petro Poroshenko, was supported by 16.83% of citizens, according to an interactive scoreboard of the CEC after processing 10.27% of the protocols

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, is gaining 13.75%,