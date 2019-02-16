By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the composition of the Turkmen-South Korean intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific-technological cooperation from the Turkmen side, Trend reports with reference to the presidential decree.

The document was signed “for the purpose of developing interaction between Turkmenistan and South Korea.”

During the seventh meeting of the intergovernmental commission to be held in Seoul it is planned to discuss the development of partnership in the trade, economic, financial and industrial fields, in the fields of energy and mineral resources processing, construction and transport, agriculture and fisheries, as well as culture, tourism, healthcare, standardization, scientific, information and communication technologies, education.

It was earlier reported that Seoul hopes for partnership with Turkmenistan in such areas as development of gas fields, creation of petrochemical and gas infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ashgabat and Seoul pay special attention to the transport sector in the context of development of transit and logistics infrastructure along the East-West and North-South routes, giving access to European and Middle Eastern markets.

