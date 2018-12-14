By Trend

Iranian and Irish parliamentary friendship group in a statement underlined promotion of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Mostafa Kavakebian and James Brown, heads of Iranian and Irish parliamentary friendship group, released the statement on Thursday.

In their statement, the Iranian and Irish MPs expressed dissatisfaction with the current 140 million Euro trade exchanges between the two states and called for development of economic ties between the two countries.

They also expressed their strong opposition with the unilateralism in the world and urged peaceful resolution of regional and international crises.

The Irish head of Iran-Ireland parliamentary friendship group emphasized also the importance of implementation of nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

