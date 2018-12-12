By Trend

Russia’s Technopromexport is interested in building new and upgrading current power generation facilities in Sudan, according to minutes of the Russia-Sudan intergovernmental commission’s meeting, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The Russian side supports the interest of Technopromexport in establishing cooperation with Sudanese partners in the capacity of EPC Contractor with the opportunity, if required, to attract co-financing in the sphere of construction of new ones and upgrade and renovation of earlier built electric power installations and infrastructure," the document says.

Inter RAO Engineering demonstrates similar interest, including power installations based on renewable energy sources.

According to minutes, Russia’s Power Machines is interested in taking part in implementation of the Mograt Hydropower Plant as the vendor of core electromechanical equipment for the turbine room.

