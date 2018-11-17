By Trend

US sanctions will not bring Iran to the negotiating table, said Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, the head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organization.

“Iran itself is a wealthy country with a large economy, which can continue its journey even under sanctions. Therefore, US cannot stop Iran's progress,” Iranian media quoted him as saying.

"An opinion poll about US sanctions shows that 70 percent of the people believes Iran can pass through these conditions with appropriate planning, and I also believe that the United States cannot bring the Iranians to the negotiating table," said the head of the Plan and Budget Organization, referring to a poll of people about the US sanctions.

The UN's nuclear watchdog said on November 12 that Iran is abiding by the deal reached in 2015 with major powers that aimed at preventing Tehran from building atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives.

