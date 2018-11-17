By Trend

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has invited companies from the Asia-Pacific region unfamiliar with projects of the Russian Far East to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum in 2019, TASS reports.

"Many companies from the Asian-Pacific countries are using those unique opportunities (created for businessmen in the Far East) today. I would gladly invite those who have not yet seen it for themselves to jointly work at the platform of the Eastern Economic Forum that will be held in Vladivostok," he said at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Port Moresby.

Medvedev described the projects that are planned to be implemented in the Far East, noting that "the scope of the work is immense." "We have tried to create the most comfortable environment for the business activity that can be compared with all best analogues in the world."

---

