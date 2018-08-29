By Sara Israfilbayova

Uzbekistan was the leader among suppliers of melons to Ukraine in 2017 and provided 60 percent of all supplies.

Last year Uzbekistan exported to Ukraine four times more melons than in 2016 and the volume of supplies amounted to 453 tons.

According to market participants, another record of deliveries of this commodity from Uzbekistan to Ukraine is expected in 2018, as Ukrainian consumers traditionally highly appreciate Uzbek melons for their taste qualities.

The diplomatic relations between the states were established on August 28, 1992.

Uzbekistan delivers to Ukraine cotton fiber, textile products, oil products, and non-ferrous metals. Ukraine exports to Uzbekistan machinery and equipment, pharmaceutical products, products, and timber.

The most important areas of cooperation between the countries are considered production of agricultural products and its processing, production of soft drinks, cooperation in the oil and gas sector, energy, IT and telecommunications, electrical engineering, tourism, transport and logistics, food industry, textile, leather and footwear, mechanical engineering, aviation, chemical industry, construction, medical industry.

Currently, 72 joint Uzbekistan – Ukraine enterprises are successfully operating in Uzbekistan, including 5 enterprises with 100 percent Ukrainian capital.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 36 percent and totaled $300 million in 2017, with Ukrainian export increasing by 19 percent and Uzbek export increasing by 70 percent.

