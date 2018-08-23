By Trend

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund invites Russian and Kyrgyz companies to participate in the business forum, to be held in Bishkek on September 14, 2018, the Kyrgyz national news agency Kabar reported.

The event will be held with the support of the Russian embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Trade Representative Office of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The main goal of the forum is to become the main economic platform for entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and Russia within the cooperation in the EEU.

Round tables will be organized and B2B meetings will be held in key areas of the forum, namely, agriculture, engineering, light industry and tourism, to find joint business projects between entrepreneurs of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The event will be held with the participation of officials of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic, employees of ministries and departments.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund was established upon an agreement between the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation. Since 2015 up till now, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund has approved 1,451 projects worth $279 million. The main share of the loan portfolio consists of projects in the sphere of production and agriculture. The priority sectors for financing are agriculture, light industry, engineering, electronics, infrastructure of cities and settlements.

