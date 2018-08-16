By Trend

Uzbekistan may take part in the implementation of the international transport corridor project "North-South" (India-Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia-Kazakhstan), which aims to increase the transport and transit potential of the region, the Uzbek media quoted the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov as saying when opening the 11th meeting of the Uzbek-Indian Intergovernmental Commission.

The North-South transport corridor is designed to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia, in particular to connect to each other the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. At the first stage, it has been planned to transport six million tons of cargo, and in the future – 15-20 million tons of cargo per year through the North-South corridor.

The cargoes will be transported through the territory of India and then through the Persian Gulf, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and will be delivered to the Scandinavian states and Northern Europe in just 14 days.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor has already been used for transit from countries of Central and South-East Asia, the cargoes to Russia are also being transported along the North-South corridor, which currently connects Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia and has prospects for extension to India and the Persian Gulf countries.

The deputy prime minister reminded that the government of Uzbekistan supported India's accession to the Ashgabat agreement (Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman), which, Kholmuradov believes, will contribute to the increase in trade between India, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries.

Kholmuradov also noted that he looked forward to the participation of a representative delegation of India in the international conference entitled as "Central Asia in the system of international transport corridors: strategic prospects and unrealized opportunities" to be held on September 20-21 in Tashkent.

