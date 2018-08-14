By Kamila Aliyeva

Three large agreements totaling $ 18.8 million were signed with Tajikistan following the results of the Kazakh trade and economic mission in Dushanbe, according to the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported.

The mission was organized by the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan and the Kazakh Embassy.

The Kazakh delegation included 20 large commodity producers in the field of machine building, construction and food industry.

The Tajik side was represented by the ministries of transport, economic development, finance, industry, energy and health.

Representatives of business included leasing and private transport companies, a number of trade networks and other Tajik firms.

Agreements have been signed for the delivery of 50 JAC cars to SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP, as well as for the provision of dealerships to CJSC Holding Asia Group Tajikistan for the entire range of JAC vehicles in Tajikistan.

Hyundai Com Trans Kazakhstan sold Hyundai brand equipment for a total of $ 18 million. LLP Mega SMART signed a $ 300,000 contract to supply furniture products to Tajikistan.

Successfully negotiations were held between JSC Aktobe rail-track plant and SUE Tajik Railways. The parties agreed to supply 6 tons of rails during this year.

The trade and economic mission lasted until August 12. During this time, the international universal exhibition “Tajikistan-2018”, where the cars of Kazakhstan production “JAC” were presented, including the first electric vehicle of mass production on the territory of the Customs Union - JACiEV7S, as well as commercial vehicles “Iveco“, was held.

