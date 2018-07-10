By Trend

Kazakhstan intends to provide loans to entrepreneurs planning to implement business projects in rural settlements and small towns of the country, the First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Yevniyev said at the meeting of the government, Kazakh media outlets reported.

"The Ebek program will serve to provide loans/microcredits to the program participants implementing or planning to implement business projects in small towns," said Yevniyev.

He added that the republican budget of Kazakhstan will provide 44.7 billion tenge for the implementation of the above activities in 2018.

"As of July 2 of 2018, the country allocated 8.9 billion tenge with the issuance of 2,486 microcredits to the entrepreneurs in small towns, engaged in 1,427 start-up projects worth 4.9 billion tenge, 78 projects for anchor cooperation worth 0.6 billion tenge, 720 projects for "Bastau Business" worth 2.4 billion tenge," said Yevniyev.

(Exchange rate for 10 July, 2018: $1 – 343 tenge)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz