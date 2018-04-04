By Trend

The forces that undermine the agreements within the Iran nuclear deal will be responsible for negative consequences for the world’s security system, Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Amir Khatami said, RIA Novosti reported.

“The failure of the US and some of its Western partners to fulfill their obligations, their search for pretexts for non-fulfillment of these agreements can be assessed as a factor that is detrimental to the climate of confidence in the international arena. And while declaring Iran’s commitment to these agreements, as well as other commitments, I warn that the forces, led by the United States undermining these agreements, will be responsible for the negative consequences for the international order and the security system,” he said speaking at the Moscow International Security Conference.

Iran and five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

The agreement limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The US seeks to change the agreement with Iran. A representative of the US State Department previously told RIA Novosti that the US will withdraw from the Iranian deal if European partners do not work on correcting its “shortcomings”. The source stressed that if at any time the president decides that the agreement is unattainable, the US will immediately exit the deal.

