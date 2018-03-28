By Trend

The US Air Force left the Incirlik air base in Turkey before the Operation Olive Branch, Turkish newspaper Yenisafak reported referring to the retired general of the Turkish Air Force, Beyazit Karatas, on March 28.

Karatas said that year the US Air Force withdrew F-15, A-10 and F-16 aircrafts from the Incirlik air base on Jan.19,2018.

He noted that the US Air Force's A-10 aircrafts were sent to the airbase in Afghanistan.

Presently, there are only reconnaissance aircrafts in the Incirlik military air base, according to him.

"Since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch , Turkey has deployed its F-16 aircrafts at the Incirlik air base," Karatas said.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from terrorists of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) on March 18.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

---

