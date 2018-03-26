By Trend

Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed the death of 56 people in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Committee’s Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said, adding that another 44 people had been injured, TASS reported.

"Investigators confirm the death of 56 people in the Kemerovo shopping mall fire," Petrenko said.

"After the fire erupted, 44 people requested medical assistance, ten of them were hospitalized," she added.

10:40 (GMT+4) Rescuers have found 53 bodies at the site of the fire that engulfed a shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo, the operation headquarters told TASS on Monday.

"Five more bodies were found near the cinema. The death toll reaches 53," a spokesman said. Eleven people have gone missing.

09:37 (GMT+4) Forty eight dead bodies have been recovered from the scene of fire at a shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov said on Monday, TASS reported.

"More bodies were discovered during the inspection of the scene and we confirm the death toll is at 48," Aksyonov said.

Aksyonov also said that constructions in some of the areas of the shopping mall had been still smoldering.

"Two out of three cinema halls caved in from the fourth to the third floor of the building," he said.

00:28 (GMT+4) The death toll from the disastrous fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo has reached 37, a spokesman for the firefighting operation’s headquarters told TASS on Sunday.

"The overall number of those killed by fire is 37," the spokesman said.

23:26 (GMT+4) Death toll from the shopping mall fire in Russia’s Siberian city of Kemerovo has reached five; thirty people were taken to hospital, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"According to the latest updates, five people - three women, one child and one man - died," the spokesman said. "Thirty-two people turned to medics, of whom 30 were taken to hospital."

A criminal case was opened over the incident.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in central Kemerovo started on the fourth, top, floor and consumed an area of about 1,500 square meters. Twenty people were saved from the burning building, and some 100 others were evacuated.

The shopping mall with an overall area of 23,000 square meters was opened in 2013. It has a parking lot for 250 cars, shops, a bowling, a children’s center, a cinema, and a petting zoo.

