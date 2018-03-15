By Trend

The Turkish Air Force is bombing the positions of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said on March 15.

The air operation in the north of Iraq is held in the Zap area. During the operation, 10 terrorist objects and eight terrorists were destroyed.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz