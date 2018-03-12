12 March 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)
Over the past two years (2016-2017), Turkey has provided financial assistance of $14.5 billion to countries in need, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, the Turkish media reported March 12.
Yildirim noted that as of late 2016, Turkey provided financial assistance of $6.5 billion to countries in need, and $8 billion – in 2017.
The prime minister added that Turkey will increase financial support to countries in need in 2018.
According to the results of 2015, Turkey provided financial support worth $3.9 billion to the countries in need.
