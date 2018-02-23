By Trend

Iran mineral industry imports witnessed a huge rise during the current fiscal year, which started March 20, 2017.

The Islamic Republic imported $4.464 billion worth of mineral industry products in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Jan. 21), according to the country’s customs administration data.

The figure indicates a 32.4 percent increase compared to the same period of the preceding year.

However, the volume of the imports surged by 78.7 percent to 9.5 million tons in the 10-month period of the current fiscal year.

Mineral sector products shared 31 percent of Iran’s total imports in terms of volume and 10.4 percent in terms of value in the period.

Steel products toped the list of Iran’s mineral sector imports in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year. The Islamic Republic imported 3.11 million tons of steel chain products, worth $1.79 billion, 1 and 14 percent more in terms of volume and value respectively, year-on-year.

Meanwhile antimony stood at the end of the Iran’s mineral sector imports’ list. The country’s antimony imports amounted to 129 tons, 10 percent less year-on-year.

However, the value of the product’s imports hiked by 79 percent to $1.2 million in the 10-month period.

Iran imported 30.49 million tons of goods worth $42.81 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year.

The figure indicates a 22 percent increase in terms of value and 10 percent in terms of volume compared to the same period of the preceding year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz