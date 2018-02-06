By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a message of condolences to Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over the terrorist attack on a military unit in Swat district, which resulted in numerous casualties.

The Turkmen president noted that his country strongly opposes any manifestations of terrorism and extremism.

On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan, President Berdimuhamedov conveyed empathy and support to the families, relatives and friends of the terror victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured people.

