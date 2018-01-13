By Trend

The cost of living in Kyrgyzstan on the results of 2017 in average made 4 thousand 979 soms, Kabar with reference to the Kyrgyz National Statistics Committee (NSC) reported.

The NSC informed that this indication compared with last year has increased by 2.2% or 106.5 soms.

"Over the period from 2010 to 2016, there was an annual increase in the minimum cost of living. There were only two exceptions in 2012 and 2016, when the minimum living wage decreased," the NSC added.

Thus, the minimum cost of living for working age people in average consist of 5,479 soms, for pensioners - 5 thousand 392 soms, for children under 7 years - 3,658 soms, from 7 to 14 years - 4 thousand 325 and for children from 14 to 17 years old 4 thousand 710 soms.

