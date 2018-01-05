By Trend

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary, Epidemiological Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reports that annually in fall-winter period there is an increase of flu in the country, Kabar reports.

Epidemiological analysis of the situation shows that in 2016 a high incidence of flu was observed in December. In the epidemic process, as in previous years, mainly children under the age of 14 were infected making up 70% of all cases.

Since October of previous 2017 there has been a gradual increase in the incidence of Acute Respiratory Viral Infections (ARVI).

According to data, for the 52nd week (from Dec. 25th to Dec. 31st, 2017) compared with the previous week (ie, 51st week, from Dec.18 to Dec. 24 2017), there was a decrease in the incidence of ARVI by 23.3%. 37 cases of flu is registered from Oct. 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017.

At the same time, compared with the 52nd week of 2016 , at the 52nd week of last 2017 year, there was a 2.4 times decrease of the disease rate.

According to preliminary epidemiological forecast, the incidence of ARVI and flu is expected to increase from January 2018, as in previous years (2015, 2014, 2013). At present, the epidemiological situation in the country is stable.

