Oil prices fluctuate in world markets, Azerbaijani oil sees significant rise

4 October 2024 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Oil prices have seen slight changes in global markets, Azernews reports.

The price for the December 2024 contract of Brent oil on the London ICE exchange decreased by 0.09%, settling at $77.55 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price for one barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude for November export on the New York NYMEX exchange fell by 0.07%, reaching $73.66 per barrel.

In contrast, Azerbaijani oil has seen a significant rise, with the price of Azeri Light (CIF) branded oil increasing by $3.15, or 4.1%.

Yesterday, Azerbaijani oil was traded at $76.89.

It is noteworthy that the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its maximum price was $149.66 in July 2008.