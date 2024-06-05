Azerbaijani oil price down

5 June 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

The price of 1 barrel of "Azeri Light" Azerbaijani oil on the world market decreased by 0.77 US dollars or 1% and amounted to 78.48 US dollars, Azernews reports.

In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21 , 2020 ( US$ 15.81 ), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 ( US$ 149.66 ). In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly produced within the framework of the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the agreement is 25 %.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz