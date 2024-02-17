Azerbaijani oil prices increase

17 February 2024 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0,51 amounting to $88,02 per barrel on February 16, Azernews reports.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light rose by $0,74 to $86,25 per barrel.

The price of URALS oil rose by $0,52 compared to the previous indicator and amounted to $67,15 per barrel.

The price per barrel of Dated Brent crude oil produced in the North Sea on February 16 increased by $0,58 compared to the previous indicator - up to $86,12 per barrel.

It is worth noting that the lowest price of Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15,81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149,66).

In 2022, the "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil's average selling price of one barrel was 103,58 US dollars. Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44,6% compared to 2021.

