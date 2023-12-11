Azerbaijan increases transportation of Kazakh oil 6 times this year [PHOTOS]

11 December 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Kaztransoil, the national operator of the main oil pipeline in Kazakhstan, in January-November of this year, increased oil supplies to 1 million 238 thousand tons in the direction of the port of Baku, Azernews reports, citing 'Kaztransoil.

Based on the information, the volume of oil exported by Kaztransoil from the Tengiz field, located in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea, to the port of Aktau in the direction of the port of Baku, increased from 205 thousand tons to 1 million 238 thousand tons over the last year.

It is reported that the export of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau amounted to 3 million 62 thousand tons in the first 11 months of this year. This is 1 million 14 thousand tons or 50% more than for the same period last year.

In addition, during the reporting period, 1 million 824 thousand tons of oil was shipped from the port of Aktau to the port of Makhachkala.

It should be noted that in 2022, Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to increase oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with his order between KazMunaiGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan signed an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil produced at the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz