Thursday August 31 2023

Minister: Operation of Absheron field to play crucial role in realizing Azerbaijan's energy potential [PHOTOS]

31 August 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The ceremony marking the first gas production from the Absheron gas and condensate field was held in Baku on August 31, 2023, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Economy Minister called it a historically significant event for Azerbaijan. He noted that the operation of the Absheron field will play a crucial role in realizing Azerbaijan's energy potential, facilitating the export of Azerbaijani gas to international markets, and enhancing Azerbaijan's economic resilience.

"We extend our gratitude and offer our best wishes for success to all those involved," Mikayil Jabbarov added.

