Wednesday June 14 2023

Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reveals gas production & export

14 June 2023 10:57 (UTC+04:00)
According to operational data for January-May 2023, Azerbaijan produced 20.2 bcm of natural gas, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

