Cavusoglu: Turkiye & Azerbaijan cooperate to meet Romanian, Moldovan, Bulgarian gas demands

Turkiye, together with Azerbaijan, continues efforts to meet demands for gas in Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that energy and food security issues are on the agenda of the global community over the war in Ukraine.

"We must cooperate in the energy sector. There is a need for natural gas in countries such as Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria. Turkiye, together with Azerbaijan, continues efforts to meet this demand," he said.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The SGC is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11 billion cubic meters. As of 2022, Azerbaijan has exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first ten months and is expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of the year.

