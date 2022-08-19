Azerbaijan oil prices increase

19 August 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $3.26 on August 18 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.87 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 18 amounted to $96.27 per barrel, up by $3.23 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.98 per barrel on August 18, increasing by $3.22 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $3.03 compared to the previous price and made up $96.3 per barrel.

