By Trend

The representative office of Russian Lukoil PJSC - Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited has been registered in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service.

The affiliate company was registered at the same legal address as another subsidiary of Lukoil-Azerbaijan PJSC, in the Sabail district of Baku.

Elnur Gurbanov is the legal representative of Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited.

Lukoil is one of the largest publicly vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world, accounting for about two percent of world oil production and about one percent of proven hydrocarbon reserves.

