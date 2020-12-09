By Ayya Lmahamad

Belarus' Mozyr refinery received 160,000 tons of Azeri Light oil during the period of November-December 2020, Belarusian media reported with reference to press secretary of Belneftekhim Concern Alexander Tishchenko.

Tishchenko made the remarks while commenting on the suspension of oil pumping at the Druzhba main pipeline section. The suspension of oil pumping was due to the deliveries of Azeri Light oil, which was pumped to the Mozyr reginery from Odessa. Some 80,000 tons of Azeri Light was delievered to the refinery in November and December each.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan shipped 10 oil tankers with the total volume of about 6.5 million barrels to Belarus in 2020. SOCAR has sent to Belneftekhim seven tankers with Azerbaijani oil with the total volume of about 4.7 million barrels, and three tankers with non-Azerbaijani oil with the total volume of about 1.7 million barrels.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline started in 2011. Although the contract provides for the transportation of 4 million tons of oil, the actual volume of transported oil has been about 900,000 tons.

Oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus in the southern direction through Ukraine resumed in March due to the lack of imports from major Russian companies due to price discrepancies.

SOCAR sent the first tanker of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim by tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus on March 5.

