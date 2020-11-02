By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $23.29 per barrel last week (from Oct.26 through Oct. 30), which is $2.92 (6.9 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $41.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $37.53.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $38.75 per barrel, which is $2.97 (7.1 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $37.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $38.62 per barrel, which is $2.9 (7 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $40.66 per barrel, while the minimum - $37.04.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated reference-grade oil amounted to $37.87 per barrel last week, declining by $3.36 (8.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $40.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $36.21.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Oct. 26, 2020
|
Oct. 27, 2020
|
Oct. 28, 2020
|
Oct.29, 2020
|
Oct.30, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
40.47
|
41.52
|
39.26
|
37.65
|
37.53
|
39.29
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
39.92
|
40.97
|
38.72
|
37.12
|
37
|
38.75
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
39.66
|
40.66
|
38.65
|
37.07
|
37.04
|
38.62
|
Brent Dated
|
39.12
|
40.01
|
37.77
|
36.22
|
36.21
|
37.87
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz