The number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey amounted to 1,633 people in March 2020, which is 92.8 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in March 2020 amounted to 0.23 percent.

From January through March 2020, 37,455 tourists from Turkmenistan visited Turkey, which is 42.47 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 0.88 percent.

In March 2020, 718,097 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 67.83 percent less compared to March 2019.

In 1Q2020, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.11 percent more compared to 1Q2019.

