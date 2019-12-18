By Trend

The prospects for the development of renewable energy industry are big as there are solar and wind energy sources in Azerbaijan, which are successfully used for generating electricity, Adik Mammadov, Ph.D. in Agriculture of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, told Trend.

Mammadov was commenting on the issue regarding the prospects of using alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan.

Mammadov reminded that in accordance with the last year's indicators, the total volume of electricity generated in Azerbaijan reached 17-18 billion kilowatts per hour, nine percent of which account for renewable energy sources.

"Alternative energy in our country is developing," Mammadov said.

He also added that the development of regenerative energy sources in Azerbaijan may also be stipulated by the gradual transition of many countries to the use of non-traditional energy sources.

"Nevertheless, besides its positive aspects, there is a reverse side in the use of renewable energy sources," the expert said. "For example, solar panels covering vast areas are built on soil resources."

"Thus, these soil resources are not used for agricultural purposes, therefore, agricultural products are not cultivated on this territory," Mammadov added. "Wind power plants create noise, electromagnetic fields, etc."

