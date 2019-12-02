By Trend

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will remove Turkey’s supply security issue from the agenda for a long time, Finance Editor at Haberturk newspaper Rahim Ak told Trend.

He made the remark on the occasion of opening of Phase 1 of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is the longest part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

“First of all, TANAP’s opening is important for Turkey in terms of meeting its energy demand and ensuring energy supply security. Thanks to TANAP, Turkey’s energy supply security will not be of concern for the country for a long time. Another important factor is that Turkey will no longer be dependent on a single source of energy. TANAP will ensure a very sustainable balance in Turkey’s natural gas supply security,” said the expert.

Rahim Ak pointed out that energy security doesn’t only mean ensuring heating for residential buildings in Turkey, but also for industrial enterprises, as suspension of their work can cause a major blow on the country’s economy.

“In the longer term, Turkey’s geopolitical role may increase with very critical pipelines crossing through it and thus the country may become an important center for gas marketing and perhaps price formation,” he added.

The expert believes that the same can be said about Europe, as with the commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), 10 billion cubic meters of gas will flow to Europe through Italy.

“The volume of gas to be transported via this system can reach 31 billion cubic meters per year. Alongside with the liquefied natural gas (LNG), these volumes will end Europe’s dependence on a single supplier. As for Azerbaijan, this project will even more improve Azerbaijan’s position on the international arena,” Rahim Ak added.

The opening ceremony of the TANAP-Europe connection was held on Nov. 30, 2019 in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

