Italy’s Saipem company has organized Medevac for 11 injured as a result of the explosion occurred on the “Israfil Huseynov” vessel in the Caspian Sea, the company told Trend May 11.

“They will be transferred to specialized hospitals of Turkey, Italy, France and UK. Three other less injured persons, who are able to travel independently, will fly out to their home countries with the passenger planes,” said the company.

On May 8 in the evening, an explosion occurred on the vessel “Israfil Huseynov” operated by Saipem for pipelaying in the Caspian Sea in the framework of the Shah Deniz II project.

In the early hours of morning on May 9, the transportation to hospital of the fourteen people involved in the accident, all employees of the Saipem Group, was completed.

The company said the incident was related to maintenance operations on an item of equipment during pipe-laying activities.

