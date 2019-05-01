By Trend

The preferential part of the gas tariff will increase from 1,700 cubic meters to 2,200 cubic meters in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Tariff Council, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports on April 30.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Tariff Council on April 30 and will come into force from May 1.

“This is another humanistic step in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s social policy,” the minister added. “The difference as a result of an increase in the preferential part of the gas tariff will be compensated by the state.”

"Presently, over 1.5 million consumers or more than six million citizens consumed natural gas only at a preferential price,” he said. “The new decision will additionally cover almost 300,000 consumers (over 1.2 million people). Thus, the number of citizens who consume natural gas at a preferential price will increase from 70 percent to 85 percent."

Mustafayev stressed that this humanistic step is another example of the president’s great attention and care for citizens.

The gas tariffs have reached 0.10 manats per cubic meter in Azerbaijan since 2017 if the annual consumption has not exceeded 1,700 cubic meters. In case of exceeding this level, a cubic meter of gas reached 0.20 manats.

