ANAMA reports clearance of over 2,200 hectares in mine action operations

6 April 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Authorities involved in demining activities across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have released their weekly report covering March 30 to April 5, 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action, operations carried out in multiple regions—including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan—led to the discovery of 83 anti-personnel mines, 34 anti-tank mines, and 2,254 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Demining efforts also extended to formerly occupied villages in the Gazakh District, including Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili.

In total, 2,278.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the reporting period, marking continued progress in ensuring safety and enabling reconstruction in the affected regions.