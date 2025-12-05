OTS Chief stresses safe working conditions and cooperation for sustainable growth

5 December 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ensuring safe working conditions for citizens remains a key priority, said Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, Secretary-General of the Turkic States Organization (OTS), during the first meeting of OTS Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection held today in Baku, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Omuraliyev highlighted the significance of the meeting, which is hosted under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship:

"The Turkic world, with a population of 175 million, possesses significant economic potential. In 2024, our combined GDP is expected to exceed $2.1 trillion. These figures reflect the dynamism of our region and the growing social activity."

He added that fostering cooperation is essential to channel this economic dynamism for the benefit of the Turkic world:

"Integrating the Turkic world across all sectors is a key priority. Sustainable economic growth is impossible without a strong labor market and systems that protect the welfare of our people."