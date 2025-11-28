President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Republic of Albania

28 November 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Excellency Mr. Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania.

Azernews presents the letter:

“Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Albania.

We attach great importance to relations between Azerbaijan and Albania. We are pleased with the steady development of our interstate ties, built on solid foundations, and with the expansion of our cooperation.

The intensity of our meetings and visits attests to the level of Azerbaijan–Albania friendship and the dynamic nature of our mutual relations. I fondly recall my visit to Tirana this May to participate in the 6th Summit of the European Political Community.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Albania and to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across a number of areas, in line with the will of our peoples.

On this joyous day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Albania.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 November 2025".