Azerbaijani Ombudsman featured in ICIC special issue on right to access information [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The activities of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, in promoting the right to access information have been highlighted in a Special Issue Bulletin prepared by the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC), Azernews reports.

The bulletin was published in 2025 to mark the 10th anniversary of September 28 being declared World Freedom of Information Day by UNESCO. It reflects initiatives and activities organized worldwide by ICIC to commemorate the day.

Information on Azerbaijan’s efforts was added to the bulletin and published on ICIC’s official website. It includes details on the work carried out to strengthen the protection of the right to access information, increase public awareness, and organize educational events on the topic. The Ombudsman’s Office also prepared a booklet and video clip titled “Media Entities and Journalists’ Right to Access Information”.

In addition, the bulletin notes Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva’s participation in the “Tu Info, Tu Derecho” campaign and her interview published in local media on World Freedom of Information Day.

The Special Issue Bulletin showcases Azerbaijan’s commitment to transparency and the advancement of information rights.