Great Return continues: families resettle in liberated Khojaly villages [PHOTOS]

28 October 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues, marking another significant step in the restoration of life across Garabagh, Azernews reports.

Families who had long lived in temporary accommodations—such as dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings—are now returning to their native lands in the Khojaly district.

13 families comprising 51 people have been relocated to Ballija village, 17 families (72 people) to Tezabina, and another 17 families (62 people) to Badara village.

The returnees expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive care and attention shown to them. They also conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army and the country’s heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their homeland from occupation.

Residents prayed for the souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, vowing to contribute to the rebuilding and flourishing of their ancestral lands.

This new phase of resettlement highlights the state’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing the liberated regions and ensuring dignified living conditions for returning citizens.